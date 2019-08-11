Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
6673 W. Chatfield Ave.
Littleton, CO
View Map
1923 - 2019
Marjorie Cervi Obituary
Cervi, Marjorie
07/31/1923 - 08/03/2019

Marjorie (Marge) W. Cervi, 96 of Littleton, Colorado passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
The funeral arrangements are as follows: Monday, August 12, 2019: 5:00-6:30 pm Viewing at Horan & McConaty - Colorado Blvd and Mississippi, 6:30 pm Rosary at Horan & McConaty Chapel Tuesday, August 13, 2019:10:30 am - Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 6673 W. Chatfield Ave. Littleton, Colorado. Reception following Mass at the church.
Please see the Horan&McConaty website for a full obituary
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019
