Cervi, Marjorie
07/31/1923 - 08/03/2019
Marjorie (Marge) W. Cervi, 96 of Littleton, Colorado passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
The funeral arrangements are as follows: Monday, August 12, 2019: 5:00-6:30 pm Viewing at Horan & McConaty - Colorado Blvd and Mississippi, 6:30 pm Rosary at Horan & McConaty Chapel Tuesday, August 13, 2019:10:30 am - Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 6673 W. Chatfield Ave. Littleton, Colorado. Reception following Mass at the church.
Please see the Horan&McConaty website for a full obituary
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019