Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Marjorie E. Bailey


1924 - 2019
Marjorie E. Bailey Obituary
Bailey, Marjorie E.
March 31, 1924 - August 30, 2019

Marjorie passed away peacefully at the age of 95. She married her husband Norris of 53 years on July 23, 1944. Together they opened the Philnor Pharmacy in Lakewood, Colorado in 1949 operating for 54 years. Marjorie was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Colonial Dames. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris and her oldest daughter, Barbara McCartney. She is survived by her children, Neb (Marty) Bailey, Debby (Ron) Moore, Tom Bailey. Grandmother of 14; great grandmother of 23. Celebration of life, Saturday, Sept., 21, 2019, 3:00 pm, Olinger Crown Hill Chapel of Peace. Memorial contributions to the .
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
