Marjorie "Marnie" Oakman, 95, born in Detroit, MI, passed away peacefully May 1, 2020 in Highlands Ranch, CO with family by her side. Devoted wife of the late Charles Robert Oakman; loving mother of Ellen (Richard) Gillette and Mariel "Mimi" (Joseph) Dickinson; beloved grandmother of Rebecca (Max), Aaron, John, William. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, MI. For full obituary visit www.cremationsocietyofco.com/obit/marjorie-little-oakman
Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.