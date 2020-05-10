Marjorie Oakman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OAKMAN, MARJORIE
LITTLE

Marjorie "Marnie" Oakman, 95, born in Detroit, MI, passed away peacefully May 1, 2020 in Highlands Ranch, CO with family by her side. Devoted wife of the late Charles Robert Oakman; loving mother of Ellen (Richard) Gillette and Mariel "Mimi" (Joseph) Dickinson; beloved grandmother of Rebecca (Max), Aaron, John, William. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, MI. For full obituary visit www.cremationsocietyofco.com/obit/marjorie-little-oakman


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Grosse Pointe Memorial Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Colorado - Central
3020 Federal Blvd.
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 797-6888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved