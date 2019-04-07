|
|
Smith, Marjorie
March 16, 1927 - March 20, 2019
Marjorie Mullens Smith, 92, passed away on March 20th. She was a Geologist who specialized in Cartography. Marjorie worked her entire career for the U.S. Geological Survey.
She was surrounded with love and family members in the days before her passing. For those who loved her, Marjorie's warm heart and sharp wit will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Thomas Mullens and J. Fred Smith Jr. Marjorie is survived by two daughters, Nancy Mullens and Corby Sherwood and a sister, Kay Ableman.
She enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and doing anything with her daughters.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Colorado Scientific Society.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019