Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Mark A. Pieffer Obituary
Pieffer, Mark A.
October 24, 1948 - March 22, 2019
DM, Ret LTC

Born in Springfield, Ohio, October 24, 1948. Died in Colorado Springs, Colorado, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents Jack E. Pieffer, Lois E. (Reedy) Pieffer, and brother Marvin G. Pieffer

Mark is survived by his wife of 43 years - Bridget (Dillon), sons Matthew, Aaron and Gina (Magistrelli), and Dillon and Melissa (Chaney). Eight loving grandchildren - Savannah, Rex, Isaiah, Emmie, Molly, Eliza, Jack, Ayla, and great-grandchild Serana. He will also be missed by his sister, Marcia (Pieffer) Hart of Springfield, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark was a true believer in hard work, leadership, education, and doing the right thing even when no one is looking.

The viewing and service will be on Thursday morning the 28th from 9am - 11am at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Colorado Springs. The burial service will be with Military Honors at Pikes Peak National cemetery at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The or the .



He will be greatly missed.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 27, 2019
