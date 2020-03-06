|
Benz, Mark C
09/09/1993 - 02/14/2020
Graduate student
Mark Benz died unexpectedly on Friday, February 14th. He was 26.
Mark was born in Golden, Colorado. He is survived by his parents, Harley and Suzanne Benz; his brother, Davis Benz; his grandmothers, Maryann Mayor, and Donna Benz. He is predeceased by his grandfathers; Milton Benz, and George Mayor.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on March 14 at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Golden. The memorial website can be viewed at gatheringus.com/memorial/mark-c-benz/2511
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 6, 2020