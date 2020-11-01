Henke, Mark
Mark "Mountain Man" Henke, aged 62, passed away October 7th, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Henke, father, Richard Henke, and sister Dana Carlisle. Born and raised in Colorado, Mark was a man who adored the mountains, was exceptional at working with his hands, and enjoyed sharing his life with his beloved dogs. Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Fri., Nov. 6th at 11:30am. There will also be a reception at the Henke house following the ceremony. View full obit at HoranCares.com