Medow, Mark
Mark Steven Medow, 61, former resident of Cherry Hills Village, passed away suddenly in Milwaukee, WI. Mark is survived by his mother, Lenore Medow, sisters, Amy (Douglas) Cohan, and Stacey Medow. Mark is also survived by his niece Hilary (Matthew) Lufkin and great-nephew Cooper. Mark was preceded in death by his loving father, Arthur Medow and nephew Lendon Harris Cohan. Mark graduated high school in Colorado from Denver Academy in 1976 and received his Bachelor's degree in Arkansas from the College of the Ozarks in 1980. Mark spent his professional career in Industrial Metal Sales and Recycling businesses both in Colorado and in Wisconsin. Mark was an avid animal lover and at the time of his passing, shared his home and his heart with his two dogs and three cats. Mark had recently retired and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Graveside, Monday, 11:00 a.m, Emanuel Cemetery (within Fairmount Cemetery). The family will be welcoming visitors at the home of Amy and Douglas Cohan, located at 4337 South Yosemite Court Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111 immediately following the service. Donations to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission 'MADACC' at 3839 West Burnham Street West Milwaukee, WI 53215 or the .
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2019