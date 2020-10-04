Tenn, Mark

July 5, 1989 - September 19, 2020



Mark Alexander Tenn was born in New York on July 5, 1989. He spent much of his childhood in Florida, but ultimately found his home in the West. He was an adventurer, always exploring new places - whether taking a road-trip across the US or backpacking overseas. He completed an undergraduate degree in history at the University of Central Florida and moved to Colorado in 2012. He spent time working for the State of Colorado and surveying Staunton State Park. He wanted to pursue a career in geographic information systems.



Mark cared deeply about others. He wanted to make the most of life and share wonderful experiences with the people he met along the way. He passed away far too soon on September 19, 2020, but Mark's adventurous spirit will live on through those he met.





