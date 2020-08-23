Wohlgenant, Mark

November 21, 1961 - August 15, 2020



Mark Thomas Wohlgenant, age 58, died peacefully at his home in Chicago, surrounded by family, from a glioblastoma brain tumor, on August 15, 2020.

Mark was born to Richard and Joan Wohlgenant on November 21, 1961, in Denver. From an early age, Mark had a passion for theatre and soccer. Mark was also a boy scout and achieved the rare rank of Eagle. He graduated from Manual High School and went on to Northwestern University, receiving a degree in Theatre in 1984.

As an adult, Mark set up shop in his beloved Chicago, performed in theatre and film, created a theatre company (Oasis Theatre), wrote plays, and, later, became a much-respected real estate agent. Mark indulged in his love for soccer by attending four World Cup meets and coaching city kids, including his own, in Chicago's youth soccer leagues. Mark will be remembered for his twinkly-eyed wry humor, his loyalty to friends and family, his absolute kindness, and his willingness to embrace the full experience of life with an open heart.

He is survived by his wife, Terry; children, Arlo and Ada, and their mother, Susan; stepdaughter, Julia; parents; sister, Tracy (Scott Campbell) and niece, Ruby; brother, Tim (Annie), and nieces, Zoe and Clio; uncles, Carl (Annetta) and LeMoyne Bristow (Suzanne); and numerous cousins, whom he adored.

Private memorials will be held. Gifts may be made to American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) and the Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund.





