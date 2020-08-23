Bates, Marlene
August 16, 1935 - August 12, 2020
Marlene Angeletti Bates, 84, passed away August 12, 2020 at her home in Aurora, Colorado. She was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Marlene started her career as a flight attendant at Eastern Airlines. She was then a homemaker and mother for many years and finished her career at United Airlines. Marlene was an exceptional spouse, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Dale, children Darryl Bates and Cynthia Petrarca, their spouses and her grandchildren. For a full obituary, go to www.horancares.com/obituary/Marlene-Bates