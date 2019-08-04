|
Chambers, Marlene
Oct. 22, 1931 - July 21, 2019
She was something else. Born in Wichita, Kansas, she got her bachelor's in English and Education from Eastern Michigan University and her master's in English from the University of Michigan. She taught high school English briefly, then spent about 15 years as a stay-at-home mother while acing the undergraduate studio art program at the University of Denver and topping things off with a master's in art history from DU (on Goya at first, before settling on Fernando Gallego). Circa 1972, she landed an internship at the Denver Art Museum, where she spent over 30 years as director of publications and editor emerita. During her tenure, she published seminal papers on what museums should be and how they could serve visitors better. Latterly, she lived at the "Pink Palace" in University Park, where she served as an indefatigable advocate for her neighbors and was very active on the hospitality committee. For several years, she interviewed nearly all incoming residents so she could introduce them to the community with one of her hand-crafted profiles. Always deeply thoughtful, her intellectual interests were broad. She could be warm and funny but never ducked an argument or suffered fools - she won lots of admirers and mentored many. She was the fiercest supporter and most loving critic of her three children, of whom she was intensely proud. We are just as proud of her. Read more at http://bit.ly/Marlene-Chambers. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Brookdale University Park, 2020 S. Monroe, Denver. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Chamber Music (Denver), The Academy for Lifelong Learning, or the Denver Art Museum. Survivors include her children - Vanessa, Sydney, and Benjamin Chambers - their spouses and children, and others too numerous too name.
