|
|
Puckett, Marlyn
01/18/1930 - 01/31/2020
Born January 18th 1930 to Clarence & Hilda Morgan. Died January 31st, 2020.
Survived are her husband Jack after 65 years of marriage, her son Rodney and niece Sheron Hutcheson ( Donald ) of Delaware. She played lots of golf which she dearly loved and was very good at it. She made friends easily and was much loved by them. We all will miss her.
A celebration of life will be held on February 11th, at 10:00am at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, 80246
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020