1/
Marta Deutman
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deutman, Marta
June 30, 1918 - July 2, 2020

Marta Elsa Deutman, 102, of Lakewood, CO, passed away on July 2nd. She was born in Santiago, Chile to Jose and Francisca Latorre. After graduating from the University of Chile with a degree in Statistics, she attended Columbia University on a fellowship and then returned home to work as an actuary. On her return trip she met her future husband, George, to whom she was married for sixty-five years. While raising her family she refined her knitting and sewing skills and loved to collect fabrics and yarn. Once her children left home she became an avid birdwatcher and traveled extensively in pursuit of her hobby. Marta was known to be sweet, patient, and selfless. She would attribute her longevity to her lifelong habits of eating well, keeping busy, and appreciating nature. She is survived by four children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Services will be held July 23rd at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 10:15 AM at Staging Area C.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
10:15 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved