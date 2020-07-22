Deutman, Marta

June 30, 1918 - July 2, 2020



Marta Elsa Deutman, 102, of Lakewood, CO, passed away on July 2nd. She was born in Santiago, Chile to Jose and Francisca Latorre. After graduating from the University of Chile with a degree in Statistics, she attended Columbia University on a fellowship and then returned home to work as an actuary. On her return trip she met her future husband, George, to whom she was married for sixty-five years. While raising her family she refined her knitting and sewing skills and loved to collect fabrics and yarn. Once her children left home she became an avid birdwatcher and traveled extensively in pursuit of her hobby. Marta was known to be sweet, patient, and selfless. She would attribute her longevity to her lifelong habits of eating well, keeping busy, and appreciating nature. She is survived by four children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Services will be held July 23rd at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 10:15 AM at Staging Area C.





