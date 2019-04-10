Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care
1687 W Prince Rd #101
Tucson, AZ 85705
(520) 347-4443
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Tucson Estates Community Center
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Boltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Boltz


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Boltz Obituary
Boltz, Martha
01/10/1931 - 04/02/2019

Martha L. Boltz, beloved mother and cherished friend, passed away on April 2, 2019 after a battle with congestive heart failure. Martha was born January 10, 1931, to Rolland and Mary Sturm in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. She attended elementary school there but attended junior and senior high school in West Lafayette, Indiana when her father became Head of Engineering Mechanics at Purdue University. Martha was interested in art at an early age, with an auspicious beginning in the art world as she sold her first painting at the age of 12 after winning a first-place ribbon at the Indiana State Fair.
She earned her B.F.A. from the University of Colorado, and M.A. from prestigious Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Her teaching credentials included Auburn University, high school art education in Columbus, Georgia and Jefferson County, Colorado; Denver Public Schools; and elementary school art education in Jefferson County. She retired from teaching in 1989 to pursue freelance painting while also enjoying travel to many countries all over the world.
Marty was predeceased by her son Ben. She is survived by her sister Margaret and brother Arthur; three of her four sons, Dan, Brad, and Jon, eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at the Tucson Estates Community Center in Tucson, Arizona on April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The family requests that any donations be made to the .
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now