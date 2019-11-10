Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
All-States Cremation - Wheat Ridge
3200 Wadsworth Boulevard
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 234-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Dell (Bard) Meyer


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Dell (Bard) Meyer Obituary
Meyer, Martha Dell (Bard)
11/22/1937 - 09/26/2019

Martha was born to Marianne Elizabeth (Bays) and Asher Humphrey Bard in Oklahoma City, and died in Lakewood CO.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harvey J. Meyer of Lakewood CO; her son, John C. Meyer (Louise) of Hattiesburg MS; her daughter, Karen E. Meyer Ferguson (Joe) of Broomfield CO; her grandson, Matthew J. Meyer of Hattiesburg MS; two brothers, David H. Bard of Oklahoma City and Richard A. Bard (Karen) of Miami FL; goddaughter Oanh Nguyen of Simi Valley CA, and many Spangler, Bard, Bays and Brand relatives.

Martha had an extraordinary career as a full-time volunteer in Lakewood, winning many awards for her service.

A memorial service was held Oct. 26, 2019, at Green Mountain United Methodist Church, Lakewood CO. Interment was at the columbarium at Green Mountain UMC after cremation at All-States Cremation, Wheat Ridge CO.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -