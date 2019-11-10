|
|
Meyer, Martha Dell (Bard)
11/22/1937 - 09/26/2019
Martha was born to Marianne Elizabeth (Bays) and Asher Humphrey Bard in Oklahoma City, and died in Lakewood CO.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harvey J. Meyer of Lakewood CO; her son, John C. Meyer (Louise) of Hattiesburg MS; her daughter, Karen E. Meyer Ferguson (Joe) of Broomfield CO; her grandson, Matthew J. Meyer of Hattiesburg MS; two brothers, David H. Bard of Oklahoma City and Richard A. Bard (Karen) of Miami FL; goddaughter Oanh Nguyen of Simi Valley CA, and many Spangler, Bard, Bays and Brand relatives.
Martha had an extraordinary career as a full-time volunteer in Lakewood, winning many awards for her service.
A memorial service was held Oct. 26, 2019, at Green Mountain United Methodist Church, Lakewood CO. Interment was at the columbarium at Green Mountain UMC after cremation at All-States Cremation, Wheat Ridge CO.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019