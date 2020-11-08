Acclaimed Denver artist, Martha Jean (Jeannie) Butler Pear (97) passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020. She was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico but Denver was her home for more than 95 years. She is survived by her devoted daughter Melissa Pear of Denver and Melissa's loving partner of 30 years Lawrence Allen (community theater actors Jeannie proudly followed); her brother Chester Butler of Pueblo; her nephews Steve Butler, Jeff Butler, and David Devitt of Denver; her niece Jane Gnojek of Lawrence, Kansas; her niece Elizabeth Russell of Lutz, Arizona; and her caretaker for the last seven years, Anita Ortiz. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bertram Lincoln Pear, M.D., their son Joseph Jeffrey Pear, and her sister Mary Ann Devitt.

Jeannie studied art at the Colorado Women's College; the Corcoran School of Art in Washington D.C.; and the University of Denver. While her husband was in medical school in Washington, D.C. in the late 1940's, Jeannie worked as a fashion artist and became the Art Director for a major Washington, D.C. department store. She and her family returned to Denver in 1950.

By 1963 Jeannie was painting professionally and over the next decade completed many commissioned portraits of women and children. Jeannie said, ""I hope to paint them without sentimentality of illusion but with the knowledge that they are confronted with the vicissitudes of life that we all face, but without the armor and techniques we acquire as we mature."" A highlight of her career was being the illustrator of two children's books by Gian Andrea Bachigulupa, ""A Good and Perfect Gift,"" and ""The Song of La Guadalupana.""

In 1974, Jeannie was one of 13 artists (and the only woman) the Johns Manville Corporation invited to paint the western ranch life found on its 10,000-acre Ken-Caryl Ranch. This experience ""seduced"" Jeannie into Western Art. ""I was hooked,"" Jeannie said. ""The sleek haunches of a Black Angus bull-the power and control of a fine cutting horse-the old fashion courtesy of a genuine ranch hand was all I needed to turn my preoccupation with women and children to a new group of ideas to express new textures, and new emotions."" Five of her paintings from this experience are in the Johns-Manville Ken-Caryl Heritage Collection.

Much of Jeannie's Western Art focused on the landscapes and ranch life of the New Mexico of her early childhood. She said, ""it's part of me. It's in my molecules."" Jeannie's work is included in ""Western Painting Today: Contemporary Painters of the American West"" by Royal B. Hassrick; ""Contemporary Western Artists"" by Peggy and Harold Samuels and ""An Encyclopedia of Women Artists of the American West"" by Phil Kovinick and Marian Yoshiki.

In the mid-seventies, Jeannie turned to religious themes. As she said, "" Again, a new theme truly exciting for me-loaded with the kind of power and emotion that I love to paint.""

For decades, Jeannie was a key member of a progressive group of local artists who called themselves ""The Nine"" Their annual shows, either at the Arapahoe Tennis Club or Kent Denver School, were wildly popular.

During her long career Jeannie exhibited at galleries in New Mexico and Colorado and had many one woman shows. Her institutional collectors in Denver include the Denver Art Museum; the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art; First Colorado Bank and Trust; Christ Church; and St. Joseph Hospital; and Calvary Church in Golden, and Mountain Valley Bank in Conifer.

Jeannie was a tiny woman with a mighty wit. She passed through life reaching out with love, acceptance, generosity, humility, grace, and a gleeful laugh at her own pranks and silliness. She could, at times, be coaxed into pulling out the Herndon Davis (painter of the Face on the Barroom Floor, Teller House, Central City) portrait of her as a young woman. Jeannie was a communicator above all else. As she once said, ""Pick up the brushes and forget time, forget words. Here is the real stuff of communication…. To strip away as much façade as you can and find the real person you are painting. Sometimes the phenomenon of painting them as they will become.""

Jennie's passing marks the end of an era. Of her life's story she quipped, ""take whatever is helpful and dump the rest.""

Services were held at Calvary Church in Golden Co. on November 2, 2020. Her interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver was November 3, 2020.

