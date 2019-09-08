|
Tandberg, Martha
June 24,1928 - August 31, 2019
91, passed away August 31, 2019. Martha was born June 24, 1928 in Point Pleasant, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Denville, New Jersey the eldest of three siblings. Martha served in the Air Force from February 23, 1954 to November 30, 1956 where she repaired cameras at Lowry Air Force Base. She wed Carl on July 3, 1958 and together they raised two children in Aurora, Colorado. She is survived by her daughter, Karen, and son, Paul (Joy). A memorial service and reception will be held on Sunday September 15th at 1:00pm at Horan & McConaty, 5303 E County Line Rd., Centennial, CO 80122. A military service will be held on Monday, September 16th at 9:00am at Fort Logan Cemetery. All are welcome to attend both services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Denver Hospice, 501 S. Cherry St., Suite 700, Glendale, CO 80246.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 8, 2019