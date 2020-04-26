Martha Wertz
1960 - 2020
Wertz, Martha August 19, 1960 - April 22, 2020 Of Denver, passed away April 22, 2020.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Martha you made such an impression on me freshman year on Morrison 3. I was in awe of you! Always so happy and fun with such a great smile! Rest In Peace sweet friend!
Beth wilson
Friend
I hope you find a wonderful peace wherever you are, Martha. Thanks for so many great times; I've still never witnessed anyone get a higher scrabble score in one turn than you did way back when. I think it was 144 points. You always were full of surprises!
Norm Magnusson
Friend
Im shocked and deeply saddened.
Frank stoner
Friend
