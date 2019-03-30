Denver Post Obituaries
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
(303) 794-6376
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary's Parish
6853 S. Prince St.
Littleton, CO
View Map
Martha Wolfe


Martha Wolfe Obituary
Wolfe, Martha

Martha Lou Wolfe: February 4, 1927 - March 27, 2019. Born in Denver, CO to Oscar and Hazel Gilbertson. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Joseph and is survived by her 5 children: Gail Berman(Howard, San Francisco), Dan Wolfe (Carolyn, Denver), Bob Wolfe (Diana, Durango), Mike Wolfe (Julie, Denver), Ted Wolfe (Katrina, Los Angles), 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a long-time parishioner at St Mary's Catholic Church, Littleton, CO and a member of the choir. She enjoyed bridge and gardening and supported her family every chance she got.
Services will be held at St Mary's Parish 6853 S. Prince St. Littleton, CO on Friday April 5th 11am with a reception to follow at Marian Hall.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Parkinson's of the Rockies: https://parkinsonrockies.org/onlinedonation/
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
