Rubinowitz, Martin Joseph
05/23/1939 - 02/13/2020
Martin was born in Washington, D.C., in 1939. He passed in Denver on February 13, 2020. He was the son of Leo and Ida Rubinowitz, as well as his stepmother Anita. He is predeceased by his wife Marsha. He has left behind his children; Rachel (Brett) Brakel and Sarah Atereth; grandchildren David, Aaron, and Allie Brakel; brother Lenoard (Linda) Rubinowitz.
He received his B.S. and M.D. from University of Wisconsin. He was was a well respected Hemotologist and Oncologist.
Services will be Sunday, Feb 16, 2020 at BMH/BJ Synagogue at 12:30pm; interment immediately following at Emanuel Cemetery at Fairmount.
Martin had a joy for life and it found expression, meaning and purpose in every facet of his life through his relationships with his family, his friends, his colleagues and his communities of patients.
Generous, empathetic, loyal, benevolent, Martin created and served an outreach program providing care to people and communities with few resources.
An avid tennis player and ardent dog lover, Marty could be found hitting long rallies on the tennis court with his tennis partners or walking the dogs and talking with the neighbors. He was the ultimate sports fan and theatre lover.
A husband, father, brother and Zadie, an inspiration, mentor, and master healer, Marty actualized the best qualities of humanity. His compassion, care, and kindness imbued with his warm wit and humor brought joy to all those privileged to be a part of Marty's life.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to MaxFund Animal Adoption.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 15, 2020