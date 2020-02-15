Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Funeral Center
1091 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 504-6266
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:30 PM
BMH/BJ Synagogue
Interment
Following Services
Emanuel Cemetery at Fairmount

Martin Joseph Rubinowitz


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Joseph Rubinowitz Obituary
Rubinowitz, Martin Joseph
05/23/1939 - 02/13/2020

Martin was born in Washington, D.C., in 1939. He passed in Denver on February 13, 2020. He was the son of Leo and Ida Rubinowitz, as well as his stepmother Anita. He is predeceased by his wife Marsha. He has left behind his children; Rachel (Brett) Brakel and Sarah Atereth; grandchildren David, Aaron, and Allie Brakel; brother Lenoard (Linda) Rubinowitz.
He received his B.S. and M.D. from University of Wisconsin. He was was a well respected Hemotologist and Oncologist.
Services will be Sunday, Feb 16, 2020 at BMH/BJ Synagogue at 12:30pm; interment immediately following at Emanuel Cemetery at Fairmount.
Martin had a joy for life and it found expression, meaning and purpose in every facet of his life through his relationships with his family, his friends, his colleagues and his communities of patients.
Generous, empathetic, loyal, benevolent, Martin created and served an outreach program providing care to people and communities with few resources.
An avid tennis player and ardent dog lover, Marty could be found hitting long rallies on the tennis court with his tennis partners or walking the dogs and talking with the neighbors. He was the ultimate sports fan and theatre lover.
A husband, father, brother and Zadie, an inspiration, mentor, and master healer, Marty actualized the best qualities of humanity. His compassion, care, and kindness imbued with his warm wit and humor brought joy to all those privileged to be a part of Marty's life.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to MaxFund Animal Adoption.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -