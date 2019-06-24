|
Lally, Martin
May 18, 1927 - June 16, 2019
Martin J. Lally, 92, of Denver. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret.
Survived by son, Rev. Marty Lally; daughters, Patti Mullane (Gene), Mary Robinson; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Light of the World Catholic Church, 10316 W. Bowles Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Denver Firefighters Charitable Foundation. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in www.denverpost.com on June 24, 2019
