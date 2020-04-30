Macias, Martin Martin, 87, of Northglenn, CO passed away 4/24/2020. He is survived by his wife, Rachelle; daughters, Pam, Marcie Donaldson (Jon), and Linda; sons, Tim (Lisa), Roger (Mary), Pat (Lynn), and Mike; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard & Thom; and sister, JoAnn Mascarenas. He was loved and will be missed by his sisters-in-law, Del Solano, Pat Arambula, Betty Zamora, and Cathy Arambula; his brothers-in-law, Deacon Louis Arambula & Joey Arambula. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jennie & Aurelio; his brothers, Manual & Paul; and his sister, Irene Ruiz. Also preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Timmy. Due to the Covid-19 virus, services will be for the immediate family only. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later day. Full obituary at HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 30, 2020.