Dumler, Martin P., M.D.
August 20, 1930 - April 14, 2019
Martin passed away peacefully with family by his side on Palm Sunday. Long-time Denver physician - Chief of Pathology at Saint Luke's/Presbyterian Hospital, Staff Aid to Colorado Senator Dave Wattenburg, teacher, rancher, father and friend.
Son of Reverend Henry and Elsie Dumler, raised in Davenport, Nebraska. Education: Midland College, U.S. Air Force, University of Nebraska Medical School (MS & MD, highest honors), Memorial Sloan Kettering Pathology Fellow; self-supported education. Services and recognitions include: American Cancer Society Board, The New York Academy of Sciences member, Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honorary, Society of Sigma Xi, Phi Chi, Emeritus Fellow-The College of American Pathologists, The American Board of Pathology, American Society of Clinical Pathologists, Board of Trustees Midland University, Colorado Cattleman's Association and Arthritis Foundation-Colorado. Outdoorsman, 60+years Nebraska High School champion track hurdles record holder, recognized wood carving artist and North Park ranch neighbor. A love for the land, nature, his fellow man, servant leadership, family, education, liberty and faith.
Husband of Jane Fellows and father of James/wife-Joanne, William/wife-Martha, Susan/husband-Andrew and David/wife-Michele, Grand-father of Samantha, Lauren, Benjamin, Grant, Maxwell, Katrina, Natalie and Henry. Preceded in passing by his parents, brother Kenneth and sisters Corrine and Elsie; survived by sister Connie and brother Richard. Grateful to those that taught him, as a medical educator and physician, he donated his body to Science. A life celebration to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: "The Dumler Memorial" c/o Jackson County (North Park) 4-H Extension Office, P.O. Box 2077, Walden, CO 80480 or Midland University-Dumler Scholarship (Fremont, NE) (alumni.midlandu.edu/dumler-memorial).
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019