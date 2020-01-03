|
Mauzy, Martina
Martina Mauzy passed away on December 28, 2019 at her home in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Martina was born on March 2, 1960 in Nuremberg, Germany to the late Hubert and Anni Heinz. She emigrated from her homeland to the United States in 1979, living first in Massachusetts before moving to Colorado in the early 1990s. She and her husband returned east to Pennsylvania in 2017.
Though German by birth, Martina personified the American Dream. She could have readily served as a featured character in an Alexis de Tocqueville travelogue. Upon arriving in the United States, Martina followed tradition: she married and started a family. Departing from tradition, she exploited the opportunities her adopted country offered. She furthered her education, earning project management degrees from Metropolitan State University of Denver (bachelor's) and the University of Denver (master's). She leveraged her education, intellect, and work ethic to achieve business and personal success. She became a U.S. citizen along the way.
Aware that time is finite and precious, Martina vigilantly pursued her wanderlust. She, like Tocqueville, was an inveterate traveler: Paris, Nice, Amsterdam, Vienna, Geneva, Venice, Florence, Monaco, Munich, San Francisco, Vancouver, Montreal, Miami, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Crete, Lisbon, Melbourne, and Singapore are a few among the many locales that have been graced by her presence.
Those who knew Martina have had their hearts broken by the harsh reality that her life was composed of too little time. She leaves us too soon to join parents Hubert and Anni and sister Helga Weigel. Family left to cherish her memory include beloved husband Stephen Mauzy; daughters Kristina Tovrea (Brian), Katie Caldwell, and Jessica Cordova (Dago); grandson Everett Tovrea; sisters Brigitte Appel and Ulrike Eber; nephews Andreas Appel and Alex Bittermann; and niece Nicole König.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, at 22251 E. Ridge Trail Drive, Aurora, Colo. The family thank everyone at Penn Medicine for the compassion and care provided. Donations in Martina's name can be made to the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine.
