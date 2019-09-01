Denver Post Obituaries
|
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Marvin Ross


1934 - 2019
Marvin Ross Obituary
Ross, Marvin

Marvin L. "Bill" Ross, 84, of Lakewood, passed away on August 26, 2019.
Born December 17, 1934, to Arthur & Marguerite Ross, in Norfolk, NE. He grew up there, and in Correctionville, IA, before entering the U.S. Air Force, where he served at Lowry Air Force Base, in Denver, from 1956-1960. Afterward, he moved to Lakewood, living there until June 2019, when he then moved to Harvard Square Assisted Living in Denver. He worked primarily for King Soopers, as a warehouse (frozen foods) receiving clerk, until retiring in 1996. He was also proud to have been a Union Rep. for (& longtime member of) the Teamsters Local Union 435. He loved animals, enjoyed gardening & reading, and had a passion for supporting Native American culture.
Marvin is survived by a brother, LaVerne Ross of Spencer, IA; a sister-in-law, Marthalene Ross of Ruston, LA; nephews: Kent (Lee) Ross of Aurora, CO; Michael Ross of Ruston, LA; Steven Ross of Spencer, IA; and Scott Ross of Montana; nieces: Linda (Woody) Whittington of Ruston, LA; Kathy Kunath of Des Moines, IA; great-niece, Patti (Wayne) Sand (w/daughter Whitnee) of Centennial, CO; and many other great & great-great nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Ross; sister-in-law, JoAnn Ross; and nephew, Kelly Ross.
Family & friends are invited to gather for Military Funeral Honors & a brief service at Fort Logan National Cemetery, on Friday, September 6th @ 9:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marvin's memory, to The Wild Animal Sanctuary, 1946 CR 53, Keenesburg, CO 80643.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 1, 2019
