Younger, Marvin Marvin Joseph Younger passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on 4/21/2020 in Denver, CO. Marvin was married to his loving wife, Jean, for 67 years. He served in the US Navy at the end of W.W. II. Marvin was a member of the North Washington Fire Department from 1953-1985 where he retired as a Lieutenant. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Fire Department. In addition to the Fire Department, Marvin worked for Denver Buick and was a manager for McMurtry Paint. Marvin is survived by his son, James (Kristy) Younger; daughters, Denise (J.D.) Wyatt, Renee (Butch) Miller, Annette Meeks, Michelle (Steven) Snow and Yvonne Younger; 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his wife, mother & father, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marvin's honor to The Denver Hospice, 501 S. Cherry St., Suite 700, Denver, CO 80246 or Assumption Parish, 2361 E. 78th Ave., Denver, CO 80229. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Share memories by visiting www.Horancares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 26, 2020.