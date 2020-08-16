Viviano, Mary A.

1954 - 2020



Mary A. Viviano passed away in her Lookout Mountain home on August 6 after a short, courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving husband Bill Witt and her cherished son Erik Laitos. Mary is also survived by her sisters Kathy Holt and Betsy Rust, her brother Michael Viviano and several nieces and nephews with whom she remained close.



Mary will be forever remembered for her big smile, warm heart, fierce intelligence and passionate loyalty to family and friends. She was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1954. Though she began college pursuing dance and theatre, after earning credits from five colleges around America, she earned her BS in Business and Economics from Regis University. In 1988, she graduated from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law with a J.D. with Honors. She found her lifelong home in the Rocky Mountains.



Mary had an exceptional career that began as one of the first lady landmen at Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and Chevron USA, where she set her sights on a law degree. After graduating from law school, she started her legal career with Davis Graham & Stubbs in oil and gas, litigation and public lands, and moved to Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley with the same oil and gas and litigation focus. From 2001 to 2013, Mary served as General Counsel of Encana USA, leading transactions that covered oil and gas basins from Appalachia to the Rockies, and everything in between. Following her stint at Encana, Mary served as General Counsel of Vantage Energy, retiring from the practice of law in 2017.



Mary was elected as an Honorary Trustee of the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation, an honor bestowed by her colleagues for her tireless support of the Foundation's educational mission throughout her career. She served on the Foundation's Board of Directors and Trustees Council, was Chair of the Special Institutes Committee and also authored scholarly papers and presentations for the Foundation's educational programs. Mary's involvement with the Foundation was more than just professional; she made countless close friendships over the years while working on and attending its programs, and she served as an inspiration and mentor to many young women in the oil and gas and legal fields.



Mary showcased both left and right brain talents, as evidenced by her life-long interest in the performing arts. Before attending law school, Mary danced and taught modern dance at the Perry-Mansfield Arts School and Camp near Steamboat Springs, the oldest continuously operating performing arts camp in the U.S. Most recently, she served as a Council Member for the Jefferson County Cultural Council, and as a Director of the Rocky Mountain Arts Association, the umbrella organization for the Denver Gay Men's Chorus and the Denver Women's Chorus. Attending the annual Vail Dance Festival or the latest play or musical performance at the DCPA or the Lakewood Cultural Center was Mary's happy place. She was also an avid tennis player and active with her endless friends to the very end.



She had a zest for life!



Mary will be dearly missed by her family and her many friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rocky Mountain Arts Association.





