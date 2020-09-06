Adamson, Mary
Dec. 21, 1927 - Aug. 23, 2020
Mary Adamson, 92, of Centennial, passed away surrounded by her family in San Francisco, CA on Aug. 23rd. She was a beloved wife to the Late Robert Adamson; mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, Catholic and friend. She will be forever cherished. A visitation will be held on Wed. Sept. 9th from 6-8PM with Rosary at 7PM, at Quebec Place Chapel at Fairmount. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thur. Sept. 10th at 11AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Englewood. During this time, Funeral Mass attendance is limited to the first 50 families from the same household. If you are unable to attend, please visit FairmountFuneralHome.com
for the live streaming link for the service.
In lieu of flowers Mary would have requested a donation to St. Rose of Lima Catholic School and a random act of kindness.