Boss, Mary Alice 10/26/35 - 3/15/20 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Alice Boss, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, on March 15, 2020. This gentle, loving and wonderful woman has left a permanent mark etched in our hearts and will be missed by her husband of 63 years, Merlyn Boss and their three children Steve (Marlene), Kathleen (Tom) and Kelvin. Mom will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, caring heart and unconditional love. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

