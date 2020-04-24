Mary Alice Boss
1935 - 2020
Boss, Mary Alice 10/26/35 - 3/15/20 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Alice Boss, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, on March 15, 2020. This gentle, loving and wonderful woman has left a permanent mark etched in our hearts and will be missed by her husband of 63 years, Merlyn Boss and their three children Steve (Marlene), Kathleen (Tom) and Kelvin. Mom will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, caring heart and unconditional love. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Denver Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
