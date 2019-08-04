Home

Mary Ann Barbee


1939 - 2019
Mary Ann Barbee Obituary
BARBEE, MARY ANN
July 31, 1939 - July 9, 2019
Lt. JG US Navy Nurse Corps

Mary Ann Barbee, 79, of Highlands Ranch, C), passed away on July 9th from cardiac problems related to a stroke. Mary Ann was raised in Memphis, Tennessee, and received her Bachelors in Nursing from the U. of Tennessee and a Masters in Advanced Psychiatric Nursing from Rutgers University. Following graduation she served in the US Navy Nurse Corp and then in a number of administrative position in Denver at the former Bethesda Mental Health Center, Children's Hospital, Columbia HCA, Colorado Mental Health Institute at Ft. Logan, and the Colorado Dept. of Mental Health. She was a nurse extraordinaire, a strong advocate for mental health and received many awards as an outstanding alumni, employee, spokesperson, and mentor. Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, Ben and Belle, and her brothers, Kenneth and Jim Barbee. A memorial military service is scheduled for August 9th at 2:30 at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Staging area B.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019
