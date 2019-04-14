|
Robinson, Mary Ann
10/05/1932 - 04/07/2019
Mary Ann (Harris) Robinson was born in Yates Center, Kansas. Her parents Jesse and Velma Harris ran stores and a green house specializing in chrysanthemums. After the University of Kansas, Mary Ann and her sister Martha adventurously decided to move to Denver. Mary Ann worked in the oil industry.
She married Keith Robinson in 1967. They led an active social life and made friendships that lasted a lifetime. Her Saturday Coffee Group meets weekly at Clermont Park where many of its members now live.
Mary Ann was a potter and made pots, bowls and tiles -all decorated with botanical designs and often with her beloved cats and rabbits. She was an active member of the Colorado Potters Guild for many years.
Keith died in 1992. After a decade of widowhood, Mary Ann found a loving relationship with Robert Herbold. Both Mary Ann and Bob had lost their spouses to cancer.
Her brother, Emerson and sister, Martha, both predeceased her, as did partner Robert Herbold. She is survived by five step children, including Evelyn Robinson, Keith Robinson, Jr. (Maureen), Laura Roberts (Steve), Sylvia Robinson, and Charles Robinson.
In place of flowers, please donate to the Wildlife Sanctuary of Keenesburg, CO or to the Salvation Army. Services at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019