Coyle, Sister Mary Ann, S.L.
Nov. 1, 1925 - June 15, 2019
Mary Ann Coyle SL was a Sister of Loretto for 67 years who served almost exclusively in Denver. Early in her religious life she took the name Sister Charles Loretto in honor of her parents. She was known by this name until 1967. In one of her first assignments, Sister Mary Ann taught math and chemistry at St. Mary's Academy in Englewood. After earning her doctorate in organic chemistry in 1964, she taught at Loretto Heights College until 1977, chairing the chemistry department.
From 1977-1987, Sister Mary Ann served as the first President of St. Mary's Academy, the first of the Sisters of Loretto establishments in the state of Colorado. From 1987-1995, she worked in many positions for the Loretto Community. She was elected President of the Loretto Community and served in that position from January 1995 to the end of 2000. Throughout her life, Sister Mary Ann worked for ending the disparity for the economically disenfranchised, for the empowerment of women and for the preservation of the earth. She was an inspiring leader for the Sisters and Co-members of Loretto.
Sister Mary Ann was involved in many projects, both as Loretto President and in the years since. Among her activities, she served on the Board of the Conrad Hilton Fund for Sisters, the Board of Trustees of Havern School in Denver and the Board of Directors of Loretto Academy in El Paso.
Mary Ann is survived by her Sisters and Co-members of the Loretto Community, her sister-in-law Elaine Coyle of Denver and many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be sent to Loretto Community, 4000 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton, CO 80123. A full obituary may be read at www.lorettocommunity.org. A memorial Mass for Sister Mary Ann will be celebrated 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at St. Mary's Academy High School-Forum, 4545 S. University Blvd.
