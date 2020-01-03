|
Beeble, Mary
Mary Louise (Lou) Beeble September 20, 1930 - December 21, 2019
Mary Louise Harty was born September 20, 1930 to Patrick and Louise Harty in Bellows Falls, Vermont. She was baby sister to Patrick, Vincent (Red), and Joe who all preceded her in death. She met and fell in love with Andrew John Beeble while in nursing school in Burlington, Vermont. After a long-distance courtship with many heartfelt love letters while Andy was beginning his Air Force career, they married August 24th, 1953 and had 21 years together until Andy's death from heart failure in 1974. This left her to raise their seven children on her own, a job she devoted her life to. She lost her battle with Alzheimer's on December 21st, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Andy and is survived by her seven children, Karel (Warren) Bay, Janet (Ron) Blake, John (Bobbi Jo) Beeble, David (Marissa) Beeble, Debbie (Kevin) Varnau, Nancy Millarch, and Andrew Beeble, eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her dear friend and sister-in-law Betty Harty and the extended family of nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass will be held January 8th, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Avenue, Arvada, CO. with reception immediately following. Interment will be at Fort Logan Cemetery at 2:00 PM staging area 'A' following the reception,
For more of Mary Lou's story and to post memories, please visit www.aspenmortuaries.com
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Mom's memory to the www.act.alz.org
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020