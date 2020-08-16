White, Mary BethAugust 21, 1961 - July 5, 2020On July 5th, 2020 Mary Beth White left us to put her toes in the sand in the sky. Mary Beth had a huge heart and is loved by all who knew her. A loving wife to Douglas White, fierce mother to Alexander and Rachel White. Sister to Joe Sullivan, Kathleen Foreman, and Jack Sullivan. Sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend. Born on August 21, 1961, in Braddock, PA to Joseph Sullivan Sr. and Mary Ann Sullivan. A love for education Mary Beth graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to get her master's degree from Regis University in education. Mary Beth passed on her love of learning to her students for seventeen years. Always one to open her heart and home to anyone she met; Mary Beth is deeply missed, and her memory will be engraved on our hearts forever. In her favorite words: I love you more.