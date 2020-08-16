1/1
Mary Beth White
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
White, Mary Beth
August 21, 1961 - July 5, 2020

On July 5th, 2020 Mary Beth White left us to put her toes in the sand in the sky. Mary Beth had a huge heart and is loved by all who knew her. A loving wife to Douglas White, fierce mother to Alexander and Rachel White. Sister to Joe Sullivan, Kathleen Foreman, and Jack Sullivan. Sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend. Born on August 21, 1961, in Braddock, PA to Joseph Sullivan Sr. and Mary Ann Sullivan. A love for education Mary Beth graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to get her master's degree from Regis University in education. Mary Beth passed on her love of learning to her students for seventeen years. Always one to open her heart and home to anyone she met; Mary Beth is deeply missed, and her memory will be engraved on our hearts forever. In her favorite words: I love you more.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved