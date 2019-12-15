Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Risen Christ Catholic Parish
3060 S. Monaco Parkway
Denver, CO
Mary Claire Bruce


1940 - 2019
Mary Claire Bruce Obituary
Bruce, Mary Claire
06/04/1940 - 12/11/2019

Mary Claire Harrington Bruce of Denver, Colorado passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019. Mary was born in Denver, Colorado to Dr. John and Claire Harrington on June 4, 1940. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Jim, whom she married on August 18, 1962, her parents, brothers The Very Reverend Robert M. Harrington and John Harrington, and sister Kay Rhodes. Mary is also survived by her children, Robert J. Bruce (Rachel), Maggie Torres (Rob), Pat Mauser (Bill) and Michelle Irwin (Erick) and her grandchildren, Brian, Michael, Emily, Matthew, Kristen, Lauren, Heather, and Katelyn all of whom she adored. She was a friend to all. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, December 17th at 5:00pm at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246. Recitation of the Rosary to follow immediately at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday morning, December 18th at 10:30am at Risen Christ Catholic Parish, 3060 S. Monaco Parkway, Denver, CO. Reception immediately following the Mass. Private Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of the Carmelites, 6138 S. Gallup St., Littleton, CO 80120. Please share condolences at horancares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019
