Mary DeJean
1933 - 2020
DeJean, Mary

Mary Ann DeJean
12/12/1933 - 5/03/2020

Mary DeJean passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded by family. She was 86 years old. She was born to George and Ruby (Baker) Yocum on December 12, 1933, in Lyman, NE.
Mary was a Denver East High Angel, class of 1951. She lived in Denver, CO and Sun City, AZ. She was a committed Christian, a life-long businesswoman, sometime golfer, and avid video poker player. She travelled the world, but her greatest love was for her family and friends. She loved getting to know people, she had a wonderful smile and loved a good joke.
She was preceded in death by husband Bob DeJean, sister Donna Decker, and son Greg Foltz. She is survived by children Gayle (Tom) Kilker, Renee (Dave) DeJean, Michael DeJean, daughter in law Vicki Foltz, and grandchildren Michael (Nicolette) Foltz, Jennifer Foltz, Ryan Kilker, Andrew Kilker, Tim (Lili) Foltz, and Blaire Foltz. She has two precious great grandchildren; Ridley and Madeline.
A celebration of life and internment at Ft Logan National Cemetery is pending.


Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.
