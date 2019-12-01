|
|
Dougherty, Mary
Mary Ellen Dougherty passed away peacefully at Littleton Hospital in Colorado on April 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bismark, ND on June 7, 1933. She grew up in Stillwater, MN. Mary had a wonderful life and she had many accomplishments including becoming a registered nurse, and a realtor. As a teenager, Mary modeled for postcards for the Grandview Lodge on Gull Lake in Brainerd, MN and learned to be a great fisherman in Stillwater, MN. After moving to Missouri where our dad, Dr. Donald Dougherty joined the Air Force as a flight surgeon, Mary joined the R-G AFB Aero Club. Six months after joining, she became the first woman in the clubs three-year history to receive a private pilot's license. In Colorado, our mom joined a sailing club and enjoyed taking us camping to many lakes.
Her first passion was to become a journalist; however, a scholarship in nursing derailed that. As a senior in high school, she entered a contest along with many other students to the Minnesota newspaper and won the contest.
Mom was always upbeat and cheerful. She did a fantastic job raising five children, mostly on her own. After moving to Colorado from California, she spent most of her career working full time as a business manager for Ophthalmologist, Dr. Robert A. Sargeant. Her five children survive Mary from oldest to youngest: Bob, Lynn, Kelly, Debbie, and Jimmy, and four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Richard E. Gower. Mary requested no memorial. Her wishes were for a family gathering celebrating her life. Please mail any contributions/donations to The Estate of Mary Dougherty c/o Kelly Dougherty at 413 Dartmouth Trail, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 1, 2019