Mary (Brancucci) Dowell
1921 - 2020
Dowell, Mary (Brancucci)
March 17, 1921 - June 19,2020

Mary Dowell (Brancucci) 99, of Lakewood, passed away on June 19, 2020. She was born in Denver at home on March 17, 1921, to Pasqual and Rosa Brancucci. She graduated from North High School in 1939. She enjoyed growing up in North Denver with her large family (with 5 sisters and 1 brother) and the strong Italian community. In 1952, she married Doyle Glenn "Jim" Dowell of St. Joseph, MO. Mary was a homemaker, loving mother and (her special joy) a grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, spoiling her dogs and family gatherings.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Jim, who passed in 1989 and her son, David Roy Dowell who passed in 1992. She is survived by her son, James Anthony Dowell; daughter, Mary Rose Zaccaro (Dowell); her son-in-law, Michael Zaccaro, her granddaughters Jennifer Koppes and Andrea Wilkins and 5 great-grand children. The service for Mary will be at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7240 W. 12th Ave., Lakewood on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 am with private burial following at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.. A remembrance gathering for friends and family is planned following the mass t.b.a. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Service
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
