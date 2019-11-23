|
|
Dennis, Mary E.
Nov. 30, 1925 - Nov. 19, 2019
Mary is survived by her daughters Doree and Georgia (Vern); sons Van (Marly), Alex (Karen), and Jim (Peggy); four grandchildren, and one great-grandson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by husband John Dennis and daughter Trish Speros. Prayer Service Friday 5 PM, Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80246. Donations to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church or the Alzheimer' s Assoc., 455 Sherman St. #500, Denver, CO 80203.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019