Kellnhofer, Mary E.
Mary, 84, of Lakewood. Survived by her children, Judy (William) Laflin, William (Lanna) Kellnhofer, Jr., Joseph (Amber) Kellnhofer and Ron Kellnhofer; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Preceded by her husband, William A. Kellnhofer, Sr. Visitation Wed., 10/9, 5pm followed by the Rosary at 6pm, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3020 Federal Blvd. Funeral Mass Thurs., 10/10, 10am, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 1900 California St. Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 8, 2019