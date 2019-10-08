Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty- Central Denver
3020 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 477-1625
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Horan & McConaty- Central Denver
3020 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80211
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
1900 California St.
Mary E. Kellnhofer


1935 - 2019
Mary E. Kellnhofer Obituary
Kellnhofer, Mary E.

Mary, 84, of Lakewood. Survived by her children, Judy (William) Laflin, William (Lanna) Kellnhofer, Jr., Joseph (Amber) Kellnhofer and Ron Kellnhofer; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Preceded by her husband, William A. Kellnhofer, Sr. Visitation Wed., 10/9, 5pm followed by the Rosary at 6pm, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3020 Federal Blvd. Funeral Mass Thurs., 10/10, 10am, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 1900 California St. Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 8, 2019
