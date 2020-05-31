Kempker, Mary Eileen

October 2, 1932 - May 19, 2020



Preceded in death by beloved husband, William John. Survived and adored by four loving daughters: Mary Kay Alfaro, Karen Lindroth, Kristine Shaffer and Carolyn Ambidge. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay and Ryan, Alex and Erik, Lauren and Steven, and Ian, Will and Tommy. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her.

Eileen was truly a trail blazer in her era: an established hospital nurse, United Airline flight attendant, prominent scholar, philanthropist, selfless community volunteer and self-sacrificing friend to all. Always a class act and a blessing to be in our lives.

Public memorial service to be held at a future time. Private family burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walnut Creek Senior Center or the John Muir Health Foundation of Walnut Creek.





