Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
(303) 794-6376
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity UMC
Mary Elizabeth Barnes


1930 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Barnes Obituary
Barnes, Mary Elizabeth

Mary Elizabeth (Hallauer) Barnes was born Sept. 13, 1930 in Ft. Worth, TX. She died June 26, 2019 at the Denver Hospice being gently cared for by the staff there and her loving family.
Survivors Include: Son - James E. Barnes, Jr. and wife Cindy; Grandchildren Amy Luhn and husband Jeff, Amber Lauthers and husband Jeremy, and James (Jimmy) E. Barnes III; Daughter Beth Barnes; Sister Alice Ray and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sun. July 14th at 3:00 P.M. at Trinity UMC. Memorial Gifts may be made to: Trinity United Methodist Church - 1820 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202. Full obit at www.drinkwinemortuary.com
Published in Denver Post on July 7, 2019
