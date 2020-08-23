1/1
Mary Elizabeth Leach
1933 - 2020
Leach, Mary Elizabeth
07/21/1933 - 08/15/2020

Mary Elizabeth Leach of Belhaven, NC formerly of Lakewood, CO passed away on August 15th, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS. Born in Spokane Washington, Mary was raised in Robinson, Illinois where she graduated from Robinson High School and later the Gradwohl School of Laboratory Technique. Moving to Colorado in 1964, Mary worked as a laboratory technician until her retirement in 2001. However, her passion and joy was her role as a mother and grandmother.
In 2018 she left her beloved Colorado to take up residence with her daughter in North Carolina.

Mary is survived by, her son Michael and his children Sarah and Jacob, her son Eric, his wife Janis and their son Eric, her daughter Penny, her husband John and their children Graham and Mary, her sister Janice, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mary was known for her beautiful voice, her love of camping, square dancing, sewing and her infectious laugh. She exemplified dedication to family and friends and will be missed dearly by all.


Published in Denver Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
