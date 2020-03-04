|
Mary E. Leister, 95, of Denver died February 29, 2020 in Grand Junction, CO. She is predeceased by her husband Melvin R., son in law Mike Billingsley; she is survived by Jane Billingsley, Ray, Mike (Kathy), Mary Sue (Drew) Schafer, Tim, Steve; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include her bother Tim J. Mahoney; nieces and nephew. Mary is the daughter of Tim and Julia Mahoney and was born in Salina, Kansas on May 15, 1924. Mary and Melvin moved to Denver in 1958 from Kansas City, MO., and raised their 6 children in southeast Denver. Mary retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Colorado; and with Melvin, performed and traveled with the Edelweiss Dance Club for many years. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6pm at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel at 1091 S. Colorado Boulevard, Denver. Rosary to follow at 7pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10am at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel at 1091 S. Colorado Boulevard, Denver. Graveside Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions to St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 2375 E. Arizona Ave., Denver, CO 80210 or HopeWest Hospice Care 3090 North 12th Ave. Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 4, 2020