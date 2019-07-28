|
|
Reed, Mary Elizabeth
Betty
1/3/1924 - 7/22/2019
Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Reed, passed away 7/22/2019 in Denver, Colorado. Born 1/3/1924 to George and Angeline Mann in Chicago, Illinois. Raised in Westfield, New Jersey. She graduated Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, with an associates degree. Later becoming a stewardess for United Airlines until moving to Denver; after marrying Donald Jackson (Jack) Reed on 1/17/1948.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, sister Louise Dreyfus, husband Jack and sons; Gary and Mark. Survived by her sister; Jane (Ralph) Colrud of Sun City West, Arizona, brother-in-law Andy (Linnhe) of Red Lodge, Montana. Children; Thomas, Lindsay (Robert), Barbara and Anthony (Angela) of Denver. Eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
After raising her family, Betty resided in Sun City West, Arizona for 26 years; where she had a career in real estate, making numerous friends; Betty will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
A private family service will be held in the Denver area, where Mrs. Reed has lived for the past two and a half years.
Published in Denver Post on July 28, 2019