Rice, Mary Elizabeth
March 11, 1921 - June 9, 2020
Mother of Mark and Ruth, grandmother of Reagan, Robert, Russell, Kaitlin, Megan. great grandmother of 6. See crownhillfuneral.com for complete information.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 14, 2020.