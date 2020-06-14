Mary Elizabeth Rice
1921 - 2020-06-09
Rice, Mary Elizabeth
March 11, 1921 - June 9, 2020

Mother of Mark and Ruth, grandmother of Reagan, Robert, Russell, Kaitlin, Megan. great grandmother of 6. See crownhillfuneral.com for complete information.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
