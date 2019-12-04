Denver Post Obituaries
|
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Risen Christ Catholic Church
Mary "Stevie" Feeley


1939 - 2019
Mary "Stevie" Feeley Obituary
Feeley, Mary "Stevie"
11/25/1939 - 11/29/2019

Stevie Feeley, 80, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019. Stevie is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Pamela, Mark (Anita); and grandchildren, Megan, Sara, Erin, and Ryan. She was predeceased by her son, Patrick. A graduate of Regis University, she was a teacher in the parochial system, and the Denver and Cherry Creek districts. She also enjoyed the time she spent with the Denver Visitors and Convention Bureau. Stevie will be remembered as a wonderful mother, a strong, smart, determined woman, who was devoted to her family. Funeral Mass to be held at 10 a.m. on Fri., Dec. 6 at Risen Christ Catholic Church, followed by a reception in the reception hall. Donations may be made in Stevie's honor to Colorado Citizens for Canine Welfare.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 4, 2019
