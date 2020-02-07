Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
3959 E. Iliff Avenue
Denver, CO
Mary Florence Brady


1924 - 2020
Mary Florence Brady Obituary
Brady, Mary Florence
January 24, 1924 - January 30, 2020

Mary Florence Ghiloni Brady died on January 30, 2020, in Denver, at the age of 96. Mary, affectionately known as Teenie, was born and raised in Chicago, Ill. She was predeceased by her husband, William James Brady, and their son, Michael James Brady. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Beth Bright (Joseph), Kathleen Brady Staff (Michael), Therese Brady Hustis (Doug); daughter-in-law Maria Garvy (Bill Keffer); grandchildren, Elizabeth Rath (Tim), Ronald Paluck (Anne), Andrew Staff (Amber), Colleen Kemp (Zach), Gabrielle Pendley (Chad), Madeline Brady (James Arogeti), Alice Brady, Sam Hustis, Emma Hustis and Abigail Hustis; step-granddaughters Laura Babka (Pat) and Mary Bright; 12 great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-granddaughters; two nieces and a nephew and their families. Teenie had an infectious enthusiasm for life with an unending devotion to her family and friends. She took joy in her knitting, gardening and reading, and had an endless curiosity for and openness to new ideas and endeavors. Her loving example will be with us forever. A funeral mass will be said at Most Precious Blood Church, 3959 E. Iliff Avenue, Denver on Friday, February 28 at 10 am. Donations may be made in her memory to Brookdale Hospice Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 7, 2020
