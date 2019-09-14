|
Allen, Mary Frances
Doykee
04/04/1944 - 09/04/2019
Mary Frances Allen, beloved wife of Robert Allen, passed away on September 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She lived in both Denver, Colorado and Long Boat Key, Florida. She graduated from Regis University and was the Assistant City Manager of the city of Arvada in the 70's and early 80's. She also operated a Decorating Den for many years and worked for Evolving Systems as an Asset Manager.
Mary Fran traveled the world extensively and just returned from a safari in Tanzania in July. Her dogs were a major part of her life and she had four dogs over the years, Gidget, Beauregard, Lodo and Bentley.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years as well as two sisters Linda Mathes and Roseanne Atencio, both of Arvada, Colorado, and two brothers, Mark Mazza of Colorado Springs and John Harlan of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Two aunts, Veda Gries of Marana Arizona and Margaret Rivera of Westminster, Colorado, and an uncle, Edward Naranjo of El Dorado Hills, California also survive her. She will be missed sadly by many cousins and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in the spring in her honor.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019